Two police officers have been nominated for a bravery award after administering CPR to a woman who intended to take her own life.

PC Conor McTaggart and PC Scott Bowes of Durham Constabulary were sent to a house in the Chester-le-Street area in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 16) following concerns for the welfare of a woman in her 30s.

The officers attended and, after getting no response from knocking, forced their way into the house.

Once inside, they began searching the property for the woman before noticing that the loft hatch was open. Both officers entered the loft and found the woman unconscious and not breathing. They immediately began CPR and stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived.

Both PCs have now been put forward by their supervisors for a Royal Humane Society award. PC McTaggart has just over four years’ service and PC Bowes has just over one year’s service.

Neighbourhood Inspector Phil Carter said: "This was a particularly traumatic incident for everyone involved.

"The officers managed to take complete control of the situation by swiftly locating the woman and getting her the medical attention she urgently needed.

"The woman is now receiving help and that is down to the speedy yet sensitive actions of these officers."

The Royal Humane Society awards medals, testimonials and certificates for acts of bravery in the saving of human life and for effecting successful resuscitations.

If you need to speak to someone, call the Samaritans on 116 123 any time, day or night.