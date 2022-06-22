Police appeal for information after pedestrian dies in crash near Blyth

Police are appealing for people to come forward after a pedestrian died in a crash near Blyth.

Officers were called at around 12:30am on Wednesday 22 June following a collision between a car and the man on the A189 southbound carriageway under the roundabout with Cowpen Road.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and the A189 remains closed in both directions. The closure is expected to remain in place for most of this morning.

Sergeant Marc Lennox, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an awful incident and our immediate thoughts go out to the man’s family at this time. We will continue to offer them any support they need as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

"As ever, we would ask that their privacy is respected and that everyone avoids any speculation – both in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise our live enquiries.

"We are committed to finding out the full circumstances surrounding this collision, and enquiries are ongoing at the scene this morning. The road is currently closed with a diversion in place and I’d like to thank motorists for their ongoing cooperation.

"I am now appealing for anybody who believes they witnessed this collision – or who were driving in the area and saw a pedestrian walking along the road – to get in touch. Please also check any dashcam footage and let us know if you believe you have any information that can assist."

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101.