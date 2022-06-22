A stab victim he finally changed his opinion of police after they saved his life.

The victim was rushed to hospital and underwent life-saving surgery, spending time in intensive care where he had to be fed through a tube.

He said: “I didn’t used to get on with the police but that night they saved my life – it’s definitely changed the way I think about them.”

First on scene to the incident in March 2020 were PCs Gareth Irvine, Steve Graham, Matt Gunby and Abbie Dixon who leapt into action to persuade the victim to lie down before physically clamping his Carotid Artery to stem the bleeding – a move that ultimately saved his life.

Meanwhile the man's attacker, Jamie Ian Marshall, was on the run and officers had to piece together the events to track him down.

PC Dixon, who was fresh out of her training at the time, said: “It was my first really severe job and definitely an eye-opener.

“I just remember all this blood spurting out of his neck – I can’t even describe how horrible it was to see but instinct just kicked in and we all tried to keep everyone calm and deal with the situation as best we could while we waited for paramedics to arrive.”

Marshall, from Bishop Auckland, was charged with attempted murder but cleared by a jury and instead found guilty of wounding causing grievous bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court in January.

The court heard how he thrust a butterfly knife into the neck of the grandad, who was possibly only saved by the swift actions of the officers first on scene who managed to stem the blood loss as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

The victim said: "I thought I was going to die that night. He's a monster. I remember thinking about my grandkids and that I wouldn't see them again."

He also said how he still struggled to swallow food and move his mouth and neck from the nerve damage and thanked the officers for saving his life.

Whilst in custody the 42-year-old also went on trial at Durham Crown Court last month after being charged with the rape of a teenage girl last November.

He was found guilty and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday June 20 to be sentenced.

Handing Marshall 18-year prison sentence, the judge told Marshall he posed a “significant risk to members of the public” and also made him subject to a five-year extended licence period as well as placing him on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.