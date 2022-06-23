Dad who died following assault in Wallsend always 'looked to make others smile'

The family of a dad who died following an assault in Wallsend have told how his 'laughter and love' filled their lives.

Nathaniel Wardle Snr, 43, died on Monday June 20 after he was attacked outside his home.

The father-of-four, who was known to friends as Natty, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with his murder, as well as possession of a bladed article. He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court Friday 24 June.

His family said: “No words will ever be able to express the deep sadness and loss we feel.

“Natty was an incredibly funny man, who always looked to make others smile and his generosity was known by so many.

“Everyone loved him and he was a huge part of our family and will leave a big hole where his laughter and love used to fill our lives.

“He will be greatly missed but will still always be a part of our lives through his children who he loved so much.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101.