Man charged with causing death of grandmother by dangerous driving

A 33-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The incident happened on Sunday 19 June, killing 50-year-old grandmother Justine Wedgwood from the Boosbeck area, near Saltburn-by-the-sea.

The man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday 23 June.

A second man, aged 37, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Officers have now arrested a third man, aged 27, also on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in police custody at this time.

Her family said in a statement: "Our family will never be the same again, we are confused, lost and truly heartbroken.

"We will be strong for Nyla, Jimmy & Robby your three babies and keep your memory alive, you are back with nana Val now both watching over us."