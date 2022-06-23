Skip to content

Man charged with causing death of grandmother by dangerous driving

Justine Wedgwood's family said that their family 'will never be the same again' after she was killed in a hit-and-run. Credit: Family photo

A 33-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The incident happened on Sunday 19 June, killing 50-year-old grandmother Justine Wedgwood from the Boosbeck area, near Saltburn-by-the-sea.

The man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday 23 June.

A second man, aged 37, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Officers have now arrested a third man, aged 27, also on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in police custody at this time.

Her family said in a statement: "Our family will never be the same again, we are confused, lost and truly heartbroken.

"We will be strong for Nyla, Jimmy & Robby your three babies and keep your memory alive, you are back with nana Val now both watching over us."