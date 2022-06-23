Northumbria Police officers have released details of their top targets. The list of 15 fugitives is made up of individuals accused of a range of crimes.

Police are asking the public to help them track down the men who are each wanted in connection with a range of undetected offences including criminal damage, burglary and assault committed across the North East.

They believe the suspects may be attempting to lay low or be living transient lifestyles despite knowing they are wanted and being aware that officers are actively looking for them.

The Force has released the images of the men and is appealing for information from the public which could lead to their arrests.

The men are:

David Annan, 27, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with harassment

Scott Blackburn, 28, of South Shields, wanted in connection with assault.

Martin Brown, 23, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with an assault

Jack Conroy, 22, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with criminal damage and burglary offences. Also has links to North Tyneside.

William Flamson, 38, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with breach of restraining order

James Harbetson, 31, of Blyth, wanted in connection with breach of licence

Kevin Herron, 31, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with witness intimidation

Dion Johnson, 21, of Easington Lane, wanted in connection with burglary

Oliver Lamb, 19, of Newcastle, wanted on prison recall

Ashley Lawson, 50, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with burglary

Craig Shaw, 23, of Bedlington, wanted on prison recall. Also has links to Blyth area

Mark Stevely, 39, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with assault. Also has links with North Tyneside.

Aaron Sutherland, 30, of South Shields, wanted in connection with assault.

Kristian White, 26, of Wallsend, wanted in connection with criminal damage and threats to kill.

Michael Whitehouse, 34, of Felling, wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary

Superintendent Andy Huddleston, Northumbria Police's Force lead for wanted people, said: ‘A number of searches are ongoing for each of these suspects who we believe are actively evading arrest.

"They may well be relying on friends or family to help them stay under the radar. I am today appealing for anybody who believes they have seen them - or know where they may be residing - to get in touch.’

Images of wanted suspects have been released in the past and have been met with an overwhelming response from the public.

Police say they are looking to locate this group of suspects as quickly as possible so they can be interviewed in connection with a number of offences committed across the region.

They are encouraging the men to hand themselves in at their nearest police station and are reminding everyone that it is an offence to harbour a wanted fugitive.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts should contact the police immediately via the 'Tell Us Something' page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220621-0603 plus the suspect's name.