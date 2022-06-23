Police investigating stabbing in Thorntree

Police are investigating a stabbing on Teesside which left a man in hospital.

Officers were called to the incident on Cobblewood in Thorntree, Middlesbrough, around 5:10pm on Wednesday 22 June.

A 21-year-old man had suffered stab wounds and was treated at James Cook University Hospital before being discharged.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and he remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information is asked to contact Middlesbrough CID on 101, quoting incident number 107259.