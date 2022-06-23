A fresh strike by rail workers will go ahead on Thursday after talks failed to find a breakthrough.

Only 60% of rail services across the UK ran on Wednesday, despite no industrial action taking place.

It was as the network suffered the knock-on effect of Tuesday's walkout. Disruption on Wednesday was put down to the time needed for trains and crews to return to depots.

On Thursday, further disruption is anticipated with only 20% of services expected to go ahead. It's believed just half of lines will be open - between 7:30am and 6:30pm.

Here's a look at how rail operators in the North East will be affected.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cross Country will run a significantly reduced service on Thursday 23 June.

There will be no road transport running in replacement of train services.

The operator has suspended Advance tickets for the two strike dates (23 & 25 June), urging travellers to check the website for updates.

A list of the limited Cross Country services running on Thursday can be found here.

GRAND CENTRAL

Grand Central will run a significantly reduced service on Thursday 23 June.

Reservations are compulsory and customers without reservations will not be permitted to board.

If your journey is disrupted, you can travel the day before or after with any valid Grand Central ticket.

A list of the reduced timetables running on Grand Central can be found here.

LNER

As with other operators, a severely cutback service will run on LNER trains.

The last train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh is at 14:00.

The last train from Edinburgh to London is 12:30.

If you have a ticket for a strike action day, you can use this ticket to travel on an any alternative train between 20 to 28 June inclusive.

If you've booked to travel on LNER via the website or app, the operator will email you with an update on what the disruption means for you.

Click here for a full list of the limited services running Northbound on LNER.

Click here for a full list of the limited services running Southbound on LNER

NORTHERN

On strike days there will be extremely limited availability of both train crew and signalling staff and services on most routes will not run.

Passengers are advised not to try and travel.

The Darlington - Middlesbrough - Saltburn route on Northern Rail will be heavily reduced on strike action days. See the full timetable here.

No replacement buses or alternative travel will be provided.

The limited services which are able to run will not start as early as normal and will finish much earlier than normal.

TRANSPENNINE EXPRESS

An amended timetable is in place with a significant reduction in available services.

Customers are only advised to travel if journeys are essential.

The following stations in our region are completely closed with no services calling there on strike days:

Yarm

Scarborough

Seamer

Malton

A list of the very limited services planned on strike action days can be found at this link.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO

Services on the Tyne and Wear Metro are largely unaffected by the strike action.

Nexus, who runs the public transport service, is urging passengers to check the operator's website and social media pages for any updates throughout the day.