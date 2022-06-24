Durham stab victim named as 50-year-old grandmother

A woman who was died after being stabbed in Durham has been named by police as a 50-year-old grandmother.

Sally Turner was found dead at an address in Cuthbert Avenue in the city on Wednesday 22 June shortly after 12:50pm.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from stab wounds.

Her family have said that they are heartbroken by their loss and have asked to be left alone so they can grieve in peace.

Harry Turner, of Cuthbert Avenue, Durham, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court Friday 24 June charged with murder.

The 53-year-old did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday June 27.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ashton, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would like to offer my condolences to Sally’s family and friends following this tragic incident. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"A dedicated team of detectives from our Major Crime Team are working on this investigation, and I would like to reassure the community that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"I would like to speak to anyone who may have any information that could help our enquiries and assist with our investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 155 of 22 June.

Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website at crimestoppers-uk.org