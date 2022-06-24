Little Mix star Jade Thirwall’s bar in South Shields has become the latest venue to roll-out new training aimed at improving safety on nights out.

Staff at the pop star's venue, Arbeia, on Ocean Road, were joined by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness and trainers from her Violence Reduction Unit, which delivers 'vulnerability training'.

Bartenders, door staff and club managers all took part in the training, which trained them in identifying risks and duty of care.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: "I just love that cities and towns across our region are known for offering the best night out but it’s incredibly important to me that we are the safest too.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe whatever they are doing; whether they are on the dance floor or getting a taxi home.

PCC Kim McGuinness attended the event. Credit: Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

"There is a real passion amongst everyone involved and everyone taking part in the training, to make change, to make sure we’re all safe," she continued.

"Being grabbed, followed, touched up – whatever - it’s all very, very wrong and we want to support staff who are in a position to look out for others.

"This whole campaign of work is about saying we won’t stand for it, and this is how we can help."

43% of sexual harassment takes place in city centres

44% of unwanted sexual touching takes pace in city centres

Figures from a survey by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria conducted in 2021.

The vulnerability training is part of the ongoing force-wide 'Fun without Fear' campaign in conjunction with Rape Crisis, Northumbria Police and local authorities.

The campaign aims to promote behaviour change, encourage reporting and signpost victims to help and support.

The training also covers factors and risks around refusing entry of a vulnerable person and how to identify exploitation through County Lines and the warning signs of Modern Day Slavery.

Other activity from the campaign has included enhanced police patrols, street pastors helping people get home safely and specialist support for victims through Rape Crisis.

Organisers say the campaign complements other campaigns promoting safety in other public places such as on public transport or out in the region’s parks.