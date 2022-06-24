Republic of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan has joined Middlesbrough on a four-year contract.

The 28-year-old joins the club after spending the last decade at Blackburn Rovers, where he was captain last season.

The centre back has 260 career appearances, the vast majority coming for the Ewood Park club in the Championship.

Lenihan, who was attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs, arrived at Rockliffe on the back of winning his first international cap for four years when he lined up for the Republic against Ukraine last week.

Boro boss Chris Wilder revealed in an interview with ITV Tyne Tees that his attempted bid to sign Lenihan six years ago was rejected by the player.

"But I wasn’t precious and I didn’t get personal about it," he said.

"He’s a player I really know a lot about, a really good player coming to the end of his period at Blackburn and a player I’ve admired for a long time in the Championship.

"Character, personality, a winner, a leader."

Lenihan is the club’s third signing of the week following the double capture Ryan Giles and Liam Roberts.