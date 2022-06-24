Gridlock traffic and lengthy queues formed outside Newcastle Central after trains between the station and Edinburgh were cancelled.

A lorry crashed onto the track near Wallyford on Thursday 23 June, causing LNER to initially cancel all trains between the two cities in both directions for the whole of Friday.

The train operator urged customers to cancel their journeys. By 2:30pm, the original timetable resumed.

Hundreds of people were filmed queueing outside Newcastle station and traffic drew to a standstill on Neville Street.

Play Brightcove video

Station staff provided water to those waiting and were "very helpful" despite not being able to provide much information, an American family who were among those queueing told ITV News Tyne Tees.

Play Brightcove video

According to Network Rail, the line re-opened after midday, by which time the lorry and debris had been cleared from the track.

"The East Coast Main Line between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed will re-open after midday today, following the removal of a heavy goods vehicle from the track near to Wallyford roundabout in Musselburgh," a spokesperson said.

"Specialist engineers have completed repairs to the overhead line equipment, boundary wall and retaining walls while replacing two rails following yesterday’s incident.

"We’re continuing to work closely with train operators, who’ve made changes to their timetables this morning and advise passengers to check their journey before travelling."

The incident came after two days of strike action which saw 38% of LNER routes cancelled.