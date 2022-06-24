A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car near Blyth has been named by police.

At roughly midday on Wednesday June 22, officers were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the A189 southbound carriageway under the roundabout with Cowpen Road.

David Bruce from Bishop Auckland was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old's family are continuing to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Steve Chappell, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: "Any death on our roads is always incredibly sad – but it is especially poignant given David was so young and had his full life ahead of him.

"Our thoughts remain with David’s family and friends and I’d ask that their privacy is continued to be respected at this devastating time.

"We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries into this incident as we look to build a clear picture as to what happened in the moments immediately before the collision. I’d like to thank those who’ve already come forward to assist our investigation.

"If you were travelling in the area in the early hours of Wednesday and believe you saw any pedestrians on the A189 at that time, we want you to get in touch. Please also check any dashcam footage and let us know if you have information that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220622-0011. Alternatively, they can email 1292@northumbria.police.uk.