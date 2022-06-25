Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has joined the national rail strike picket line in Newcastle today, on the third and final day of this week's mass walkouts.

The former Labour leader tweeted a picture of himself with striking Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members at Newcastle's Central Station on Saturday morning (25 June 2022).

For a third day this week, thousands of workers have gone on strike in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions across the country.

The staunch trade union supporter was greeted by raucous cheers as a crowdof more than 100 gathered to watch him speak.

He told the crowd: "This Government is now getting rid of a large number of railway staff and refusing a pay rise which will keep up with the rate of inflation.

"Post Covid they are punishing all those who did everything to keep the country running and to keep services running.

"We demand decent levels of pay. We demand job guarantees. We demandinvestment in our services.

"Let's build a society fit for the next generation. Let's build a society where the young people can look forward with hope."

In a social media post, Mr Corbyn wrote: "This morning I joined the @RMTunion picket at Newcastle Central Station to stand in solidarity with striking railway workers defending their jobs, pay and conditions.

"Victory for those taking action this week will be a victory for all working people."

Mr Corbyn is due to visit South Tyneside later on Saturday 25 June for Jarrow's Rebel Festival.

RMT members are walking out for the third time this week, with little sign of a breakthrough in talks to end the row.

Only a fifth of services will run and half of lines will be closed, with operators telling passengers they should only travel by train if necessary and to check their journey in advance.

