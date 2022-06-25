A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Northumberland on Saturday 25 June.

Police were called shortly after 2pm to a report of a collision between a motorbike and car near the Scottish border.

A 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Lanark on the A698. Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them and are giving support to his family.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends at this time.

“We also ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website, or calling 101 quoting log NP-20220625-0648.