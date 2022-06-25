Two more men charged with murder following alleged assault in North Tyneside

Two more men have been charged with murder following an alleged assault in North Tyneside.

Police were called to St Hilda's Avenue in Holy Cross in Wallsend on Monday 20 June at around 2:30pm after Nathaniel Wardle was found with serious injuries.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of Nathaniel Wardle have said how his "laughter and love" filled their lives. Credit: Family photo.

Two 17-year-old men, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age, have been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 25 June.

It comes after 18-year-old Mohammed Rabani of Weldon Crescent, Heaton had also been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident.

Mr Rabani appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday 24 June, and is due to next appear at Newcastle Crown Court in November.

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely difficult time for the family and loved ones of Nathaniel and we ask that their privacy is continued to be respected.

"We know that these types of incidents can cause some concern within the local community. I want to reassure everyone that we believe there is no wider threat to the public and officers remain in the area to continue their enquiries.“

"Three males are now due to appear in court charged in connection with this incident and I want to remind the public to please refrain from any speculation – both on social media and in the wider community – that could jeopardise the legal proceedings.”

Police are also asking that anyone with information to contact them via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website, or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220622-0535.