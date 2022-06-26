An investigation has been launched after crash in Middlesbrought left a car overturned and later left a teenager injured.

The collision happened around 12:05am on Sunday 26 June at Cargo Fleet Lane.

Police said a Land Rover Freelander collided with a silver Nissan X-Trail before overturning onto its side.

A number of occupants were seen to flee the vehicle, as a 17-year-old male was struck by the Nissan. He was found with leg injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene and the Nissan X-Trail was located in the area of Turford Avenue.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

They are asking the public for dashcam or CCTV which shows:

The silver Nissan X-Trail and/or the silver Land Rover Freelander in the area of Cargo Fleet Lane, Marshall Avenue and Pallister Avenue at around midnight on Saturday June 25 into the early hours of Sunday June 26.

The Nissan X-Trail involved in the collision with the pedestrian on Cargo Fleet Lane.

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or has information which may assist police is asked to call 101, reference 109753.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on their website.