Bishop Auckland Conservative MP vows not to defect from troubled party
Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison has denied rumours she is defecting from the Conservative Party.
Her comments followed poor party results in the Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton by-elections, and the shock resignation of party chair Oliver Dowden last week.
In a statement, she said: "For the avoidance of doubt - again - I'm not bloody defecting.
"To those anonymous colleagues spreading such rumours, my door is always open for a chat."
Earlier this month, the North East MP announced publicly she had voted against her party leader, and the Prime Minister, in a vote of no confidence.
Boris Johnson survived the vote on 6 June with 211 MPs backing him compared to 148 who voted against their leader.
There are rumours however the 1922 Committee rules could change which would allow another no-confidence vote against Boris Johnson in the next 12 months. This is something which cannot happen under current rules.
At the time Ms Davison said: "Many of you have understandably asked how I intendedto vote in this evening's confidence ballot on the Prime Minister.
"Though it is a secret ballot, it feels right to share with you how I voted.
"This is not a decision I took lightly. I listened carefully to all sides, and particularly to the many constituents who contacted me sharing their thoughts and experiences.
"Weighing it all up, I voted against the Prime Minister tonight."
Ms Davison is one of the Conservative MPs who took a red wall seat in the 2019 general election.
She became the first Tory MP for Bishop Auckland.
