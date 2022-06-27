Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison has denied rumours she is defecting from the Conservative Party.

Her comments followed poor party results in the Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton by-elections, and the shock resignation of party chair Oliver Dowden last week.

In a statement, she said: "For the avoidance of doubt - again - I'm not bloody defecting.

"To those anonymous colleagues spreading such rumours, my door is always open for a chat."

Earlier this month, the North East MP announced publicly she had voted against her party leader, and the Prime Minister, in a vote of no confidence.

Boris Johnson survived the vote on 6 June with 211 MPs backing him compared to 148 who voted against their leader.

There are rumours however the 1922 Committee rules could change which would allow another no-confidence vote against Boris Johnson in the next 12 months. This is something which cannot happen under current rules.

At the time Ms Davison said: "Many of you have understandably asked how I intendedto vote in this evening's confidence ballot on the Prime Minister.

"Though it is a secret ballot, it feels right to share with you how I voted.

"This is not a decision I took lightly. I listened carefully to all sides, and particularly to the many constituents who contacted me sharing their thoughts and experiences.

"Weighing it all up, I voted against the Prime Minister tonight."

Ms Davison is one of the Conservative MPs who took a red wall seat in the 2019 general election.

She became the first Tory MP for Bishop Auckland.

