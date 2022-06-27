A man accused of murdering a Durham grandmother has appeared in crown court.

Sally Turner, 50, was found dead at an address in Cuthbert Avenue in the city on Wednesday 22 June shortly after 12:50pm.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from stab wounds.

Harry Turner, of Tiree Close, Brandon, near Durham, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday 27 June where he entered no plea.

The 53-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear at the same court on 2 August.

Three possible trial dates were set for October, November and December.

