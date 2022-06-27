Tactile paving has been installed on the platforms of all 60 stations across the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Operator Nexus is the first rail network in the UK to fully install the safety feature which creates a ridge and has bumps and a solid yellow line to warn all passengers they are close to the platform edge.

It is hoped it will make travelling safer for blind and visually impaired people.

Manager for the project, Vicky Campbell, said: "Accessibility is very high on our priority and something we're going to keep improving."

The network has also invested in dual height handrails, is beginning to install tactile paving on staircases and is introducing new trains with a sliding step to give smooth access to the train.

Voluntary campaigners for the RNIB have worked closely with Nexus to bring about the improvements. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

RNIB Campaigners and NE Action on Transport have worked closely with Nexus on the project.

Campaigner Hazel Hyland said: "Having Nexus do this now, being the first in England to actually have all the tactile paving on all the platform edges, it's a huge help.

"It means that if I need to go somewhere on my own I feel safer. I wish other places would do the same."

Forty eight stations already had the tactile paving and since 2021 work has been carried out on the remaining 12 stations to bring all 60 in to line with campaigners' requests.

