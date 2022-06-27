More than 30 people from Ukraine have settled in South Tyneside as part of a scheme helping them leave their war-torn country.

South Tyneside Council says the number includes at least seven families, 15 adults and 10 children.

They have been resettled through the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Alongside the existing hosts, there have been 49 in South Tyneside who have been matched with guests who have not yet arrived.

Councillors praised the support and effort of locals at a meeting of the Children and Adults Safeguarding Panel.

Cllr Sue Stonehouse, Green group representative, said: "I'm just absolutely delighted that you're accommodating these families because they're really in need."

A further 323 local people have expressed an interest in providing a home to a Ukrainian family, but have not yet been matched.

Labour's Cllr Paul Dean said it was "quite commendable" the amount of responses from residents showing an interest in hosting families.

Jess Barclay-Lambert, service manager for the council's early help team, said South Tyneside has done "really well" in terms of host and guest matching.

She said: "What they signed up for was helping people find bank accounts, helping them get into work, helping them get established.

"It's a small population number but the demand has been much higher."

Council officers added, amongst the Ukrainians moving into the area, many are "very proud" and have not accepted the £200 per person interim payment they are entitled to, aimed at supporting them over as they settle into new surroundings.

More than 30 refugees are settling into life on the Tyneside coast. Credit: PA

Ms Barclay-Lambert added: "There've been quite a few of them who have not wanted to take the money from us, they've declined taking the money, their pride is really high."

"Some of them are declining getting themselves set up for benefits as well, they just want to work, they really, really just want to work."

Council chiefs noted groups have been set up to ensure both refugees and host families receive support throughout the process, along with sharing best practice with regional colleagues.

This includes the Asylum and Migrant Team, set up in 2021, who overall are actively supporting 43 families, with 75 children in South Tyneside.

These include asylum seekers, refugees and those helped under the Afghan Relocation Assistance Policy and Homes for Ukraine scheme.

