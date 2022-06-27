Newcastle United's next potential recruit has arrived on Tyneside to complete his move to St James' Park.

Dutch centre back Sven Botman landed in the region on Monday 27 June and is reported to be putting the finishing touches to a deal worth £30 million.

It is thought Botman is currently undergoing a medical for NUFC.

If finalised, the move would see him leave his current French team, Lille.

Play Brightcove video

It would also see Botman become the latest of NUFC's summer signings which include defender Matt Targett and goalkeeper Nick Pope.