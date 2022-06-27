The RNLI has rescued a casualty from a County Durham beach after receiving a callout in the early hours of the morning.

Volunteers were paged at 1:19am to assist coastguard, police and the fire brigade in recovering an injured person from the beach at Easington Colliery.

The inshore lifeboat 'Solihull' launched at 1:37am and was then followed by the all weather lifeboat 'Betty Huntbatch', which launched at 1:41am.

From there, the casualty was taken to hospital.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Chris Hornsey said: "A quick response from our volunteer crewmembers who train regularly for incidents such as this and good team work with the coastguard, fire brigade and police brought the incident to a safe ending.

"We hope the casualty makes a quick recovery."

Hartlepool RNLI Coxswain Robbie Maiden said: "Great teamwork from my volunteer crew working alongside the other agencies quickly brought the incident to a safe conclusion and on behalf of all the crew here we hope the casualty makes a quick recovery."

