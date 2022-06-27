The Tyne Bridge will be fully closed overnight all week ahead of a multi-million pound restoration.

Closures for traffic will be in place from Monday 27 June until Friday 1 July, from 10pm until 6am, to allow engineers to inspect the steelwork of the bridge.

The Great North Run sign will also be put up during this week. This will require one lane to be closed in each direction from 8pm, before the full closures are in place.

Walkers and cyclists will still be able to cross using the shared footpath and cycle path on the west side of the bridge.

The inspections are a strict condition of the government providing £35.3 million as part of a £41.4 million bid to the Department of Transport for restoration of the bridge, together with Central Motorway, which was confirmed on 3 June.

As part of this, Newcastle and Gateshead councils are contributing just over £3 million for works to the Tyne Bridge element of the programme.

It is hoped the restoration will begin later this year.

'It is essential that closures are in place'

Stephen McClean, special projects construction manager for Esh Construction, which will carry out the refurbishment said the closures had been scheduled to ensure disruption was minimised.

He added: "Specific works will include use of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and rope access to inspect the main arch over the carriageway, therefore for the safety of the public and our operatives, it is essential that closures are in place while this is undertaken."

As the inspection work covers the full span of the bridge, further closures and lane restrictions will be in place on the roads approaching the bridge, and underneath it on both the Newcastle and Gateshead sides.

This section of the programme is being developed, with more details to come soon, but it is expected to have limited impact on the travelling public.

Further lane restrictions will be in place on the Tyne Bridge from Monday 4 July until Friday 8 July, with the southbound lane and east footpath closed from 9:30am until 3:30pm.

This is to allow engineers to continue to fully inspect the steelworks during daylight hours.

Further overnight lane restrictions will be in place northbound, with one lane closed from 6.30pm until 6:30am.

The shared footpath and cycle path will also remain open for people walking and cycling during these periods.

Diversions will be put in place, and people are asked to plan ahead and allow more time for their journey.

Newcastle and Gateshead councils, and Esh Construction, have said they will consult with wildlife groups to ensure that the main works to the towers on the bridge are done outside of the kittiwake breeding season, with nesting provision maintained throughout the revamp to minimise disruption to this protected species.