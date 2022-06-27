The next steps of redevelopment are now underway at the former Stack site in Newcastle city centre.

A ground-breaking ceremony has taken place at the the site on Pilgrim's Street which will become the new home for the government department HM Revenue and Customs.

Ground-breaking marks the first day of construction for a new building.

The event was attended by representatives from HMRC, Newcastle City Council, the developer Reuben Brothers (Newcastle) Limited and their team.

Marc Gill, HMRC's Senior Leader in Newcastle, was presented with a ceremonial shovel to 'break the ground' at the project site.

The development, announced last November, will become the North East centre for HMRC and the largest of its 14 regional centres.

It will have around 9,000 full time roles based in the office which will be 43,000 metres squared.

That makes the total building roughly the same size as seven football pitches.

Proposals of what the site on Pilgrim St will look like when the HMRC building work is finished. Credit: Avison Young

Marc Gill, from HMRC, said: "Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to our new HMRC Regional Centre.

"HMRC is extremely proud of its history in the North East and we look forward to continuing to provide thousands of high-quality government careers in an iconic location in the heart of Newcastle City Centre.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, said: "We’re committed to levelling up the country and this hub follows recent expansions in the region from the Treasury and DEFRA."

Meanwhile, Cllr Alex Hay of Newcastle City Council said: "I’m pleased the next phase is now under way in a development that will help to secure the future of our city for generations to come.

"When complete, the new North-East home for HMRC will house thousands of workers who will contribute to the wider economy of our city and provide a welcome boost to businesses across Newcastle."

The commercial, town planning and project management services are being provided by Avison Young with Architectural Design by Ryder Architecture.

