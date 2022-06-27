Showings of major sporting events and films are returning to Newcastle city centre for the summer.

People will be able to view international sports fixtures for free before a schedule of family films begins during the summer holidays as part of Screen on the Green which is back in Old Eldon Square from Monday 27 June.

Sporting fixtures include Wimbledon and the Women's European Championships, which England are one of the favourites to win.

A total of 84 films will be shown, equating to two per day, starting on Monday 25 July until 4 September.

This will include a variety of family movies, musicals, and new releases.

Deckchairs, bean bags and other outdoor seating will be available.

A variety of family films and sports events are going to be shown in the Newcastle's city centre from 27 June until September. Credit: NE1

The big screen is being bought back thanks to Newcastle Business Improvement District NE1.

Ben Whitfield, from the organisation, said: "We are delighted to be launching Screen on the Green with an exciting programme of sporting fixtures for people to enjoy, for free, in the heart of the city before the summer movie schedule gets underway in the school holidays.

“Screen on the Green is a much-loved part of NE1’s Summer in the City activity programme and is a favourite with families and people of all ages.

"We love animating the city with fun, free activities during the summer holidays, giving people more reasons to plan their visit to the city centre and to stay longer when they are here, enjoying all that the city has to offer. Let’s hope the sun stays out!”

The schedule:

Wimbledon 27 June - 10 July

British Grand Prix 1 July - 3 July

Tour de France 1 July - 24 July

Women's Euros 6 July - 31 July

England’s and Northern Ireland group matches and screening times:

Wednesday 6 JulyEngland vs Austria 8pm GMTMonday 11 JulyEngland vs Norway 8pm GMTFriday 15 JulyNorthern Ireland vs England 8pm GMT

Northern Ireland’s group matches and screening times:

Thursday 7 JulyNorway v Northern Ireland, 8pm GMTMonday 11 JulyAustria v Northern Ireland, 5pm GMTFriday 15 JulyNorthern Ireland v England, 8pm GMT

If England come out top of their group they face a quarter-final match on Wednesday 20 July, with a semi-final on 26 July, and the final on 31 July.

The movie schedule is due to be released closer to 25 July.

NE1's street rangers will patrol the area and will be working with Northumbria Police and Newcastle City Council to prevent anti-social behaviour.

The Screen on the Green forms one aspect of NE1's Summer in the City activity programme, which plans free events and activities across the school holidays.

More information can be found at www.getintonewcastle.co.uk

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: