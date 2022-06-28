The official Great North Run finisher t-shirt and medal has been revealed and will be designed by a Northumberland based brand.

The designs for the 2022 memorabilia have been created by local artist James Dixon of Lines Behind and were unveiled in Newcastle on 28 June.

It features the company's signature style and illustrates all the key elements of the world's biggest half marathon.

These include the Tyne Bridge, Red Arrow fly-past and the words 'Oggy, Oggy, Oggy,' a nod to the shouts from runners as they go through the underpasses on central motorway.

The t-shirt and medal is part of a range of mementos designed by the artist for the famous event which includes prints, mugs and greetings cards.

James Dixon of Lines Behind said designing the t-shirts and medals has been a "Dream come true." Credit: The Great Run Company

James said: “Designing the t-shirts and medals for this year’s Great North Run has been a dream come true.

“The Great North Run is one of the region’s best loved events and I’ve taken part myself many times. I can’t wait to see all those thousands of runners proudly wearing their t-shirt after the event.

”I love seeing people going into the pubs and restaurants or on their journey home, with their medals too, it's massive for me that this year, that medal will be my work.”

This is the latest sporting endeavour for James and his company Lines Behind, which has previously created a shirt for South Shields FC, alongside Little Mix Star and club shareholder Jade Thirwall.

Founder of the Great North Run, Sir Brendan Foster said: “The event means so many things to so many people, it’s great to see some of those shared experiences brought to life here in a way runners will be able to relate to.

“Whether 2022 is your 41st Great North Run or your first, this year’s t-shirt will be an incredible souvenir that will bring back great memories every time you pull it on.

“It’s been great to be able to work with James to create this fantastic design in his signature style, and I know it will resonate with anyone who has ever been part of the event, whether as a runner, volunteer or spectator.”

