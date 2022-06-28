Children's TV character Shaun the Sheep has been revealed as the new face of a popular art trail in Newcastle.

The Aardman Animation character will be in 50 locations across Newcastle and its surrounding areas for people to find next summer as part of the St Oswald's Hospice trail.

Shaun will become the third art trail for the hospice, following the Great North Snowdogs in 2016 and Elmer's Great North Parade three years later.

Each sculpture will be life-sized and decorated uniquely by local and national artists.

Schools and youth groups also get the chance to be involved in next year's trail, and will be able to decorate smaller sculptures known as 'Little Shauns'.

Art adventurers can discover these by downloading an app or following a trail map which will feature fun facts.

The 2023 sculptures will focus on celebrating community support during the pandemic, with people being able to follow the trail from 9 July to 27 September.

Once finished, the large sculptures will be auctioned off.

All money raised will go towards funding Newcastle's St Oswald's Hospice which provides end of life care for those with terminal illnesses.

The charity is working with Wild in Art, Aardman Animations, and Newcastle City Council to deliver the route.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: