NUFC agree deal for Sven Botman

Newcastle United have confirmed they have agreed a d eal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman.

He landed in the region on Monday 27 June and is said to have agreed terms on a 5 year deal reported to be worth £30 million.

He completed his medical on North Tyneside.

In a statement the club said:

"The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player."

It would also see Botman become the latest of NUFC's summer signings which include defender Matt Targett and goalkeeper Nick Pope.