NUFC agree deal for Sven Botman
Newcastle United have confirmed they have agreed a deal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman.
He landed in the region on Monday 27 June and is said to have agreed terms on a 5 year deal reported to be worth £30 million.
He completed his medical on North Tyneside.
In a statement the club said:
"The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player."
It would also see Botman become the latest of NUFC's summer signings which include defender Matt Targett and goalkeeper Nick Pope.