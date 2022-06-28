It has been 10 years since a freak weather event hit the North East which became known as "Thunder Thursday."

Storms and heavy rain battered the region on 28 June 2012 causing widespread flooding and disruption.

Marc Burton from Newcastle captured the moment a lightning bolt hit the Tyne Bridge, a video which has now been seen by millions across the world.

It's understood the video was shown by television stations across the world.

Transport across the region ground to a halt as roads, railway lines and the Tyne and Wear Metro were all closed.

Heworth in Gateshead was one of the worst affected areas.

In North Tyneside homes in Brantwood Avenue in West Monkseaton had to be evacuated as around 50 houses on the street were flooded.

The water reached waist height in the area meaning some residents had to be rescued by boat.

In Northumberland and County Durham, many houses were without power as the flash flood occurred.

More than 2,500 homes were still without power, mostly in Alnwick, Consett and Stanhope, 24 hours later.

Cars were abandoned across the region as people struggled to make it through the deep water on the roads. Credit: Julie Murphy

Newcastle's Central Motorway was submerged. Credit: Ben Towell

Some of the region's biggest shopping centres shut as the Metrocentre and Newcastle's Eldon Square dealt with flooding.

The Hoppings fair on Newcastle's Town Moor was also closed having already had its opening postponed because of the weather.

A fountain appears on Dean St in Newcastle Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The clean-up effort cost thousands of pounds.

Damage caused by the weather was so extensive that Nick Brown, the MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East, raised the issue of compensation for councils dealing with the the fallout in Parliament.

The then Communities and Local Government Secretary Eric Pickles said the Government would look "sympathetically" on any applications they received.