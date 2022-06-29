Police are investigating after around £30,000 worth of damage was caused to a Gateshead park in a suspected arson attack.

It happened overnight between 27 and 28 June at Becaon Lough East Park on Sundew Road.

The fire is believed to have been the result of two wheelie bin fires which then spread to the play equipment. Credit: Northumbria Police

The fire is believed to have been the result of two wheelie bin fires which then spread to the play equipment.

Luckily no one was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police. Credit: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police are asking anyone with information to contact them - either online or by calling 101 quoting crime number 075388V/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...