Police are continuing to search for a North Yorkshire woman who has been missing for more than three days.

Chelsea Allen is believed to have left her home in the Helmsley area on foot at 3am on Sunday 26 June.

Officers searching for 31-year-old have this week used a drone to allow them to view aerial footage of vast open areas.

They have also been assisted by specialist resource which includes the police helicopter and a mountain rescue team.

North Yorkshire Police said Ms Allen was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved t-shirt with white patterned sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and trainers. She also has several tattoos.

The force is appealing for anyone with information which could assist with their search to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

