The heartbroken family of a much-loved Washington man who died in a motorbike collision have paid tribute to “one of life’s big characters”.

Taylor Mallam suffered serious injuries in the crash on Heworth Road, in the town, which happened shortly after 11am on Friday 17 June.

Police said the motorcycle, which the 28-year-old had been riding, had been travelling south when it hit a wall on the opposite side of the road. It is not yet known what caused the crash.

Mr Mallam, affectionately known as ‘Tigz’ to family and friends, was taken to hospital by air ambulance but died from his injuries the following day.

On Wednesday 29 June, Mr Mallam's family issued a heartfelt tribute to him.

They said: “We are truly heartbroken and devastated as we come to terms with losing Taylor. He was a much-loved son, partner, father and stepfather who still had everything to live for.

“Taylor was a kind yet cheeky chap and we have taken comfort in knowing how well-loved he was by his wider family and many friends who have supported us following his passing.

“He was one of life’s big characters and a bit a thrill seeker and motorbike fanatic, but he also took great pleasure in the simple things in life such as spending time with his loved ones and fishing.

“We are still getting our heads around the fact that he is no longer with us. As a family we would like to thank everyone for their loving support and respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy to grieve and come to terms with what’s happened.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash and are appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time to come forward with information.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols team, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Taylor’s family and friends at this awful time.

“We are committed to getting answers for his family and finding out the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which has resulted in such a devastating outcome.

“Today, I am again asking for the public’s help. Anybody who believes they witnessed this collision, or who saw the motorcycle prior to or after the incident, should get in touch with police if they have not already done so.

“In our initial appeal, we also requested assistance in identifying a key witness who was driving a black Mercedes A class in the area at the time. The driver has since been identified and spoken to by officers.

“However, we still want to hear from anybody who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may be of interest to our investigation – so please do check your footage and get in touch.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information to assist our investigation, especially witnesses at the scene who provided statements. It is hugely appreciated.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...