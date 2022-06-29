A busy metro route which connects Newcastle and North Tyneside is going to be closed next month.

The line between St James and Tynemouth will be affected for two weeks while modernisation works take place.

Upgrades will include renewing a Victorian bridge over Tanners Bank in North Shields, overhead lines, and clearing vegetation along the side of the tracks.

The 14-day line closure will take place from 16 July to 29 July.

Customers will be able to use their tickets and passes on local bus services in the affected area.

As well as renewing the 160-year-old bridge, the £3m project will improve height clearance allowing for better bus links and road freight access to North Shields Fish Quay.

It is hoped the upgrades will encourage more sustainable travel and improve servicing access for local businesses.

North Tyneside Council and Nexus are working in partnership to improve the road into the Fish Quay as part of the council’s wider ambition for North Shields, as well as making sure the Metro can run smoothly for decades to come.

To allow the essential work to take place, Tanners Bank Road will close to all traffic and walkers for eight weeks until 12 August. Some parking along Tynemouth Road will also be suspended.

Businesses on Tanners Bank Road, Tynemouth Road and the wider Fish Quay remain open as usual.

Major projects director at Nexus, Cathy Massarella, said: “These are vital works that will help to secure the long-term future of Metro for many generations to come.

“We have packed the works into a two-week period to avoid many months of weekend shutdowns.

"We have also planned this during the school summer holidays when trains are less busy. I apologise in advance for anyone who has their journey disrupted."

The project is funded through a £2.7m grant from the Department for Transport’s Highways Challenge Fund, £300,000 from the Metro Asset Renewal Programme, and £103,000 from North Tyneside Council.

