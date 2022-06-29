A section of a high street has been cordoned off after two suspects shot a firearm at a pub on Teesside.

Cleveland Police said the pair turned up to The Bank pub, on Norton High Street, on a motorbike and wearing helmets at about 12:30am on Wednesday 29 June.

They then reportedly drove south after the shooting along Norton High Street towards Norton Road, in the direction of Stockton town centre.

The premises was closed at the time of the incident and no one was inside.

The area remained cordoned off throughout Wednesday morning.

Police have been on scene and part of the high street outside of the pub was cordoned off. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Damage appears to have been caused in the suspected shooting at The Bank pub in Norton. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are appealing to any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage from the areas at the time the incident happened to contact 101.

