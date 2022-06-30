Campaigners have welcomed work starting on a groundbreaking unit at Rothbury Community Hospital which will see the reinstatement of inpatient beds.

The unit will be the first to combine residential care for older people with NHS beds for patients needing rehabilitation, recuperation and end-of-life care.

What makes it unique is that the number of NHS beds will rise and fall depending on demand.

The residential care facilities will be run by a private, local provider while clinical support will come from district nurses and GPs.

The hospital is part of Northumbria Healthcare Trust.

Dr Paul Paes, a palliative care consultant said: "We expect the NHS beds will largely be used by older people; people who struggling with mobility or who need a period of time after an illness to recover.

"For a patient who's dying at home, if it starts to become more of a problem looking after them there, if the family feel they can't manage any more, this unit would be there for them."

The original 12-bed inpatient unit was closed, temporarily, in September 2016 with the NHS arguing that it was used by too few people. That decision was later made permanent but local people refused to accept it.

Following the intervention of the then-Secretary of State, health bosses were asked to go back to the community to draw up plans for the future.

Local people campaigned against moves to close the original inpatient unit Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Katie Scott was among those who spearheaded the Save Rothbury Hospital Campaign. She says the outcome is a victory for people power.

"If you really want and need something and you're prepared to put the work in, people will listen.

"If you keep banging on the door, get your facts right, you can make a difference. We've proved here that the NHS have listened to us and responded and we've got a great result."

Rothbury Community Hospital: timeline

2016: Temporary closure of inpatient unit at Rothbury Community Hospital

2017: Closure confirmed

2017: Northumberland County Councillors refer the issue to the Secretary of State. As a result, the NHS is asked to consult local people to draw up plans for the future

2019: Plans for a 'flexible' model of bed provision unveiled. Progress delayed by the pandemic

2022: Work begins on the new unit, due to open in autumn

While much of the focus has been on inpatient beds, the redevelopment offers something more. It gives the rural, and ageing population of Coquetdale, a residential care facility for the first time.

It will be run by Rothbury Cottage Care, which has other homes in Northumberland. It has begun recruitment for the new unit.

Work is underway to refurbish the unit Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The start of work on the new unit is a milestone, but it is not the end of the story. It will take time for the NHS to understand the proportion of beds likely to be needed for medical patients, compared to those for residential care.

Katie Scott says her campaign will monitor the new system, but there is delight and optimism as the community of Rothbury prepares for a new era in health and social care.

