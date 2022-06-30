A Gosforth school is set to become the second in Newcastle to ban parents from parking outside its gates.

Restrictions will be in force around Grange First School from Friday 15 July, and are being introduced for an initial 18-month spell.

Cars will be banned from roads around the school at busy pick-up and drop-off times, in an effort to get parents to leave their cars at home for the school run and make the area safer and less polluted for children.

It means that traffic will be blocked from Norham Road between 8am and 9.30am on school day mornings, and between 2.30pm and 4pm on school day afternoons.

Residents and disabled blue badge holders will still have access.

Newcastle's School Streets initiative had been meant to start 12 months ago with 11 schools originally slated to take part, but has been repeatedly delayed - to the frustration of many families and school leaders eager for action to combat congestion and air pollution.

Grange First School did have a one-day trial of the measures last October, which head teacher Clare Clougher called a "resounding success".

Councillor Jane Byrne, Newcastle City Council's cabinet member for transport, said: "Traffic and congestion at school drop off and pick up times is something that many children, families, schools and residents are concerned about so it's great to see a second School Street scheme ready to launch in Newcastle.

"The school run can be a busy part of the day for parents and carers but finding those extra minutes to walk, scoot or cycle for all or part of the journey will make a big difference in terms of children's safety, their health and the environment.

"We've seen really positive feedback regarding the School Street at Hotspur Primary School so far and I hope the scheme will prove just as popular at Grange First School."

The council said letters have been sent to parents and carers, as well as neighbouring residents and businesses, to make them aware of the road restrictions.

Locals will be asked for feedback on the scheme in its first six months, before the council decides whether to make any changes to it.