An investigation is underway following the theft of a duck from a community farm in Gateshead.

The Pekin duck named Sloan was stolen from Bill Quay Farm during the early hours of Sunday 26 June.

The duck was last seen by staff on Saturday night when they put the animals away for the night.

She was discovered missing around 9am the next morning as a member of staff found the duck's enclosure which can only be opened by hand, unfastened.

The resident white duck who has a pale pink beak has been described by Bill Quay Farm as a "lovely little duck who is loved by staff, students and visitors alike."

CCTV footage has been given to Northumbria Police, who said: "We are investigating the theft of a duck from Bill Quay Community Farm on Hainingwood Terrace in Gateshead.

"It is understood that an offender has entered the farm between 10pm on Saturday (25 June) and 9am on Sunday (26 June).

"They have then removed a duck from the paddock and left the scene."

Bill Quay Farm is appealing for Sloan to be returned as soon as possible.

