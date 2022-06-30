Two suspects jumped into a river as they were chased by police in Durham.

Police were alerted to a suspected stolen vehicle on the A690, near West Rainton, at 8:40am on Thursday 30 June.

Officers pursued the vehicle onto Claypath, in Durham city, where the three people inside fled - with two jumping into the River Wear.

Durham Constabulary said three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

