A police chief has said violence against women and girls is "personal" as she unveiled plans to tackle the issue.

North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe promised to prioritise this problem when she was elected.

The plan pledges to investigate the "root cause", ensure all women and girls are listened to and enhance the support provided to victims.

“For me, this is personal," she said. "Like many women and girls, I have been out at night and worried what was around that dark corner, I have felt the rising panic of not knowing who the footsteps behind me on the street belong to, and I have felt anger at being told that this is not really a problem by those who will never experience it.

“There are too many women facing violence in their homes, on our streets and in their communities and these issues are not the responsibility of women and girls to solve.

"That never has been the case, and it never will be. Together, everyone must drive societal change.”

The plan identifies six objectives - and the commissioner is asking to be judged against them.

They are:

Ensure all women and girls are listened to, including those from under-represented communities

Tackle the root causes of violence against women and girls with prevention and early intervention

Increase public confidence and trust in North Yorkshire Police

Strengthen partnerships so we work together, across agencies, to address the challenges

Enhance the support available for victims and survivors

Invest in early intervention to identify and stop potential offenders and change behaviour of those who have already offended to prevent re-offending

Ms Metcalfe continued: “North Yorkshire and York is, statistically speaking, a safe place. But we should never forget that numbers in a spreadsheet do not tell the full story.

"There are still too many victims - women and girls who need to have their voices heard, who need to be confident there is a justice system that will believe them, and a network of help that supports them, builds their confidence and helps them rebuild their lives.

“Words are easy, actions are not. We have already made progress but there is much more to do, and I hope this strategy can be the catalyst for that.

"I have identified six strategic objectives which aim to create tangible change and make women and girls feel safe and be safe.

“Please judge us against these objectives. I want to ensure we reach a place where there is no need for a distinct strategy to tackle violence against women and girls but unfortunately, currently there is, so we must change that, and we will – together.”

North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “We welcome the Commissioner's overarching strategy and the recognition that tackling this issue will require a collaborative effort. North Yorkshire Police is committed to playing its part in removing this harm that blights our society.

"We have the power, responsibility and opportunity to prevent and to reduce harm and will continue to develop effective working relationships with our partners and relevant charities to better support women and girls to help them to feel safe and be safe."

