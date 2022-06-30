Tyne and Wear Fire lead the way in life saving training known as 'hot cutting'

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have revealed they are the only Service in the entire country delivering training in 'hot cutting' - a technique which enables firefighters to cut through steel.

It's used by Urban Search and Rescue teams, when responding to calls where they need to cut through thick steel such as armoured doors, girders and columns to help people escape.

That could be a collapsed building, a disaster on a railway or another major incident where casualties are buried underneath materials that can't be cut away conventionally.

TWFRS are delivering the course, showing other instructors how to use petrol and oxygen torches that cut through the steel to create the safe escape routes.

Now, instructors from across the Country travel to the North East to be trained in delivering the Hot Cutting course to their own staff.

Urban Search and Rescue Manager for TWFRS, Martin Ward, said “We host the training as when the team was first established, TWFRS had a number of staff who had worked in the shipyards and had vast knowledge of this skill.

“So when working groups were set up, we took the lead and have passed on this knowledge and experience down through the instructor line.

"Thankfully disasters such as collapsed buildings are rare in this country but you never know when this skill is required and we have used it in our responses in the past.

“It’s great we are able to share this skill with other Fire and Rescue Services, we work extremely hard to keep our skills in tip top shape and giving an insight to that standard allows all of our colleagues to do the same.

Instructors travel across the country for the training delivered by TWFRS Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire Service

"It's an honour that we are the only Service in the country accredited to deliver this training and we hope that reassures residents in Tyne and Wear that some of the most competent firefighters in the world are right here on your doorstep."

The instructor training consists of cutting through a variety of different thickness of sheet metal, tackling tricky nuts and bolts with the equipment and also delivering lectures and practical assessments throughout the course.

The participants also spent time practising how to bring down large pieces of steel safely to the ground using precise cuts and bends.

