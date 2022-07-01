Ferryhill man avoids jail after carrying a crossbow in public

A man who carried a crossbow whilst walking down a street in County Durham has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Police were called to Magdalene Place in Ferryhill on February 28 June after reports from concerned members of the public that a man had been seen carrying the weapon.

Officers from the Ferryhill Neighbourhood Policing Team and Roads and Armed Policing went to the scene and managed to locate 43-year-old David Pick on nearby Broom Road.

The crossbow and bolts were seized shortly afterwards from his address.

Pick, of Stephenson Street, Ferryhill, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court June 30 and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months.

Sergeant Peter Newman said: “Members of the public were understandably alarmed by this incident, but thankfully we were able to seize the weapon before it could be used for any more sinister purposes."

“I would like to thank those members of the public who reported this incident to us resulting in the seizure and destruction of the crossbow, which could have caused significant injury.”

