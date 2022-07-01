Police have released a new photo of a North Yorkshire woman who has been missing for six days.

Chelsea Allen was last seen leaving her house in Helmsley in the early hours on Sunday 26 June.

Officers have been using drones and helicopters to search nearby woodland and say they are extremely concerned for her welfare.

The 31-year-old has been described as 5ft5, a slim build with brown shoulder length and several tattoos.

It is though she was wearing a navy long-sleeved t-shirt with white pattern sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and trainers when she disappeared.

Ms Allen has links to Hemsworth and Pontefract in West Yorkshire and police she could have headed for those areas.

The search has been vast with large areas around Helmsley being covered by an Operational Support Unit and a mountain rescue team.

Police search in woodland for missing Chelsea Allen on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

North Yorkshire Police Inspector Ian Roberts said: “It’s very concerning that Chelsea has been missing for six days. We’re supporting her family while our enquires continue to try and locate her.

“If required, the searches will continue across the weekend. I urge any members of the public in the Helmsley area to remain vigilant and report any sightings to police immediately.”

