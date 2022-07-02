Billboards showing messages of support for the England football team have been unveiled in three locations in the North East ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro's 2022.

There are billboards in Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough to honour Lionesses from the region.

The boards placed in the footballers hometown feature messages from grassroots players which show how the women have inspired them in the sport.

These include things like “She makes me want to be like her every time I’m on the pitch."

The locations of the billboards dedicated to the women hailing from towns in our region as as follows:

Lucy Bronze – Eldon Square Shopping Mall, Newcastle

Beth Mead – Hill Street Shopping Centre, Middlesbrough

Demi Stokes - Bridge Street, Sunderland

Jill Scott – Bridge Street, Sunderland

In total, 440 billboards are being displayed across the country.

They were created by England Football to galvanise the nation into getting behind the Lionesses Euro campaign which begins next week.

England Head Coach, Sarina Wiegman, said: “We are so excited to compete in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and look forward to seeing the whole country get behind the team.

"This campaign highlights the immense support we feel from fans in each of these locations and beyond and is a celebration of the impact that the players are having on girls around the country.

"This tournament presents a real opportunity to get even more girls involved in playing, coaching, refereeing and watching football.”

The full list of billboards in honour of the 23-player squad can be found here.