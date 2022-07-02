A beach in South Tyneside has been ranked as the best in the UK by The Sunday Times.

Sandhaven in South Shields topped the newspaper's annual guide which lists the 50 best beaches in Britain, according to the publication.

The winning beach beat over 800 others the newspaper's chief travel writer Chris Haslam visited.

Each year the guide aims to highlight the best Britain has to offer at its coast.

The list gives readers a description of each beach in the the final 50, in addition to practical information on local facilities like car parking, toilets, refreshments, shops and accommodation.

This year seven of those in the top 50 beaches according to The Sunday times are in the ITV Tyne Tees region.

A traditional sandcastle castle under construction on Sandhaven beach. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

These were:

Beach of the year - Sandhaven, South Shields

Howdiemont Sands, Northumberland

Newton Steads and Football Hole, Northumberland

St Aidan’s Dunes, Northumberland

Whitby West, North Yorkshire

Cornelian Bay, North Yorkshire

Redcar Coatham, North Yorkshire

Lifeguards training at Sandhaven Beach, South Shields

Chris Haslam from The Sunday Times said: "This has been the 15th circumnavigation of the British coast for me, and the second for my Jack Russell assistant Dave T. Dog.

"Over eight weeks we've seen sunrises and sunsets, sand and shingle, surfed with dolphins and kayaked with seals.

"We've navigated canyon-like lanes to empty coves, queued to get onto urban hotspots, and, in one case, swam through a tunnel to reach an otherwise inaccessible bay."

He added "When the sun is shining, our beaches are the most beautiful on earth."

The full list of Britain's top 50 beaches is available online.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: