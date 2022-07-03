The Scarborough and Malton animal rescue crew had their expertise pushed to the limit when they were called out to help a huge horse that had fallen and become stuck in mud.

Jubilee the stallion, who is 18 hands high, had fallen in his field at Hutton Buscel in North Yorkshire on Saturday lunchtime.

Despite the best efforts of his owner and a local vet, his large size and weight made it impossible to get him upright in the muddy gateway.

Officers from the animal rescue crew from North Yorkshire Fire Service were able to get him safely back on his hooves with the aid of a telehandler vehicle.

Jubilee's owner said he had a bit of a history with his size and had previously been rejected from the Household Cavalry for being too big.

Scarborough and Malton animal rescue crew went to the aid of a horse that had fallen 5 hours earlier. Credit: North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service

The huge male was given his name as he was born on the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.

After the successful rescue, Jubilee was returned to the care of his owner and a vet.