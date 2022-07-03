Two men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a man fell from a moving vehicle on North Tyneside.Police received reports of the incident on Coast Road in Wallsend, Newcastle around 7.30pm on Friday evening.

A 34-year-old male was treated at the scene by emergency services before being taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The road was cordoned off as officers from Northumbria Police investigated the incident.

Two men aged 48 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap.