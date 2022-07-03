Week in politics: Fishermen compensation calls & miners' strike inquiry debate

Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham used a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday to call for the investigation into mass shellfish deaths along the region's coastline to be reopened, and for fishermen to be compensated.

Thousands of crabs and lobsters were washed up last October, and the Labour MP said there had been more die-offs this year, arguing "the government need to pay more attention to this ongoing crisis."

He said local fishermen had seen their catches "decimated" and "desperately need support."

An investigation involving a number of government agencies reported in February that the shellfish deaths were most likely caused by an algal bloom (an overgrowth of algae caused by certain environmental conditions, which then depletes oxygen levels in the water).

Mr Cunningham said this was not a definitive conclusion, and asked for further investigation.

During the debate, Redcar Conservative MP Jacob Young pointed out that the investigation had found chemical pollution due to dredging was not a likely cause.

Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis responded: "although we concluded that the most likely cause was the harmful algal bloom, we may never know for sure what caused the event."

She said there was ongoing testing of local water quality, and monitoring of shellfish stocks.

The minister added: "We are not currently considering compensation, but I am very willing to work with colleagues... to see whether there are items or infrastructure bids in the UK Seafood Fund that would be suitable for the local communities."

That's an existing £100m scheme aiming to help make the UK seafood sector sustainable into the future.

We'll have to see if affected fishermen in the North East and North Yorkshire can get meaningful support from within that funding.

Harrogate & Knaresborough Conservative MP Andrew Jones was on the list for Prime Minister's Questions for the second week in a row.

He praised the government's 'Access to Work' scheme which supports disabled people to get into or stay in work, and asked for work to boost awareness of it, and simplify the application process.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab (standing in as Boris Johnson was away at the NATO summit in Madrid) replied: "the Department for Work and Pensions is committed to improving awareness" and is "working specifically on a digital service that will make the scheme more accessible and more visible."

Mr Raab also praised the "terrific work" of local charity Disability Action Yorkshire.

I wrote last week about how Kate Osborne, the Labour MP for Jarrow and a parliamentary private secretary to the shadow Northern Ireland team, had seemingly defied her party leader by joining picket lines during the rail strike.

There were reports that she and several other frontbenchers who acted similarly were going to be sacked, but that has not transpired.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The MPs in question have been spoken to by the Chief Whip and reminded of their responsibilities and the discipline required to be in Government."

Things may yet get awkward again, though, with this 'summer of discontent' featuring many more industrial disputes.

Wansbeck Labour MP Ian Lavery spoke about his own experiences in a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday on calls for an inquiry into the miners' strike of 1984-85.

He was a miner at the time, and said he was on strike for the full year, and arrested during the dispute.

Mr Lavery mentioned police infiltration of mining communities and people being blacklisted, describing: "hard-working, honest individuals, who... were basically attacked by the police state."

He concluded: "We will keep campaigning for this inquiry, because the miners, their families and their communities are still very raw about this, even though it was 40 years ago."

Stockton North Labour MP Alex Cunningham added: "We believe that it is only by properly investigating those events that we can secure the justice that has long evaded all those affected."

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse responded, saying that the government "stand by" decisions over the last few years that "given the passage of time and the large number of legislative and systemic changes since 1984, an inquiry is unlikely to result in relevant lessons for today’s system."