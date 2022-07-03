A heartbroken wife has paid tribute to her husband, who died following a motorbike crash in County Durham.

Aaron Morris, 31, was taken to hospital with critical injuries on Friday (July 1) afternoon after his motorbike collided with an SUV on Priestburn Close, Esh Winning.

Despite efforts of staff at University Hospital of North Durham, Aaron died several hours later.

In a statement, his wife Samantha said: "Aaron was a true family man and treasured by all those who knew and loved him.

“He was a much-loved husband, son, father and brother, and will be sadly missed by us all.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support, and ask now to be left in peace so that we can grieve together.”

An investigation is now taking place and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision between a motorbike and a Vauxhall Crossland around 12.30pm.

Durham Police are also asking anyone with dashcam footage which may help investigators to get in touch, quoting incident number 160 of 1 July.