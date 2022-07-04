An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a man was critically injured when he fell from a moving van on the Coast Road.Northumbria Police have confirmed that a third suspect has been held in connection with the incident, which happened in Wallsend on Friday night.A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, while two other men, aged 55 and 18, were held on suspicion of attempted murder.All three suspects have been released under investigation.The 34-year-old alleged victim continues to fight for life in hospital.

Police are checking CCTV from shops on the service road. Credit: NCJM

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Shortly after 7.30pm on Friday, police received a report of a man having fallen from a moving vehicle which was travelling on the Coast Road in Wallsend."Emergency services attended the scene and found a 34-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the RVI and remains in hospital at this time where his condition is described as critical but stable."An investigation was immediately launched and three men - aged 18, 20 and 55 - were arrested in connection with the incident. The men have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries."Enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact."The scene unfolded outside shops on a service road off the eastbound carriageway of the Coast Road.

